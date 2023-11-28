Cameras Installed on JPS Buses To Catch Motorists Who Pass Illegally

A new camera system has been installed on Jamestown Public School buses to catch motorists who pass stopped buses.

The safety initiative is a partnership with local law enforcement and BusPatrol. AI-powered stop-arm cameras detect the license plates of vehicles that fail to stop for school buses. The video evidence is shared with law enforcement for review before a citation is issued.

Earlier this month, the National Association of State Director of Pupil Transportation (NASDPTS) announced the rate of school bus illegal passing is at an “epidemic level” with the results of its annual survey on school bus illegal passing. The survey results suggest that school buses are illegally passed more than 41.8 million times per year in the United States.

In New York State, it’s estimated that 50,000 cars illegally pass stopped school buses every day.

Jamestown Public Schools’ program will go into effect following a 30-day warning period.

Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist said, “All cameras, installation, maintenance and program management are provided at no cost to city residents through our partnership with BusPatrol. The program will be entirely and exclusively funded by violator revenue over a five-year term.”

In addition to automated enforcement technology, Jamestown Public Schools will also have access to additional safety features such as GPS tracking and emergency response solutions.

It is illegal to pass a stopped school bus in New York State. According to the State DMV, traffic approaching from either direction must stop for a stopped school bus with its red lights flashing. The fine for a first-time violation is $250.