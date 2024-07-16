Cannabis Dispensary License Approved For Jamestown Business

The license for a cannabis dispensary in Jamestown has received approval by the state Cannabis Control Board.

Patient’s Pharmacy Inc. has been approved for a Conditional Adult Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) license and was one of 109 adult-use cannabis licenses approved that span the supply chain, encompassing microbusinesses, cultivators, processors, distributors, and retail dispensaries.

Licensee Tim Scoma posted on social media about being approved, saying, “Jamestown will finally have a place to purchase NYS cultivated, processed, and distributed cannabis that is tested and safe. Our local licensed cultivators will now have a local shelf to showcase their hard work and amazing products.”

A Cannabis Grower’s Showcase by Herbal IQ this past November through the end of December 2023 was held at 320 North Main Street. This location is the anticipated site of the new cannabis dispensary.

The Office of Cannabis Management has amended the state’s marketing rules for cannabis retailers. Under the proposed changes, cannabis firms could offer discounts and advertise its products packed in brighter, neon packaging. The amended regulations would also allow dispensaries to display more signs outside storefronts.

Retails also could provide discounted prices on cannabis gummies, oils and other products for seniors, students and military veterans. Customers also would be eligible to enroll in “loyalty” programs to access special deals.

The Cannabis Control Board last week sent the changes to its Packaging, Labeling, Marketing and Advertising rules out for public comment, before the final approval.

New York State currently has 144 operational dispensaries.