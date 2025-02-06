Carissa Bentley Appointed As Executive Director To JCC Foundation Board

The Jamestown Community College Foundation board of directors has appointed Carissa Bentley as its new executive director.

JCC Foundation President Wade Weatherlow stated that Bentley has eight years of foundation expertise and “a wealth of experience, which will significantly contribute to the success of our mission.”

Bentley, who replaces the retired Maria Kindberg, was JCC’s Development and Alumni Relations coordinator since 2022. She joined the Foundation in 2017 and has served in various capacities for both the Foundation and the college.

Bentley earned a B.A. in political science from SUNY Fredonia.

As executive director, Bentley is responsible for the overall operation of the JCC Foundation, including financial giving campaigns, alumni relations, and community relationships.

The JCC Foundation is an independent, not-for-profit organization which develops, maintains, and manages an endowment to support projects and activities that strengthen the college’s mission.