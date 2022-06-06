Carl Paladino Announces Candidacy for 23rd Congressional District

Buffalo businessman and one-time candidate for governor, Carl Paladino, has entered the race for the 23rd Congressional District.

The Republican announced on Twitter that he has enough petitions to qualify for the Republican and Conservative lines in addition to having $500,000 cash on hand for the campaign.

Paladino announced on Friday he’d run if Congressman Chris Jacobs stepped down from the race. Jacobs abandoned his re-election campaign after expressing support for a federal assault weapons ban, which received intense backlash from GOP leaders.

Governor Kathy Hochul officially declared that special elections to fill the vacancies in the 19th and 23rd Congressional Districts will be held on Tuesday, August 23. The special elections will fill the vacancies created by the resignations of Antonio Delgado, who is now the state’s Lieutenant Governor; and Tom Reed.

A primary will be held the same day for the 23rd District. Other Republicans had previously announced they planned to run in the new district including State Republican Party Chair Nick Langworthy.

Democrat Max Della Pia will be that party’s candidate in the special election and in the general election should no other Democrat step forward to force a primary.

The deadline to file petitions to run in the special election is Friday, June 10.