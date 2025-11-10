Carlberg Farm Receives Grant To Purchase Equipment

Carlberg Farm in the town of Ellicott is one of 20 farm and food businesses that are receiving a total of $1.7 million to help purchase equipment.

State Agriculture Commissioner Richard Ball announced the funding through the Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure (RFSI) Grant Program. The awards will support processing, packing, aggregating, storing, and distributing of New York grown or produced food products.

Awards were open to New York State farms and food businesses. Awarded projects focus on increasing the supply of New York-sourced food products available in the marketplace.

In Western New York, four awards totaling $253,910 were awarded with Carlberg Farm Livestock and Produce being one of the recipients.

The State Agriculture and Market Department partnered with Farm and Food Growth Fund, Inc (FFGF) to administer the funding.