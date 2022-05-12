CASA 14th Annual ‘Come to the Table’ Event Thursday, May 12

CASA of Chautauqua County‘s 14th Annual Come to the Table fundraising event takes place tonight.

The event supports abused and neglected children in the pursuit of safe and permanent homes. Doors open for the fundraiser at 5:00 p.m. with the live table auction starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Chautauqua Suites in Mayville.

There will be over 20 tablescapes up for auction provided by local artisans and CASA supporters.

The event also will include live music, hors d’oeuvres, a basket raffle, service auction, cash bar and more.

Tickets are $20 and available at the door. For more information, email Kelly Fiorella at kfiorellacasa@gmail.com.