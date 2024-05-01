CASA ‘Come To The Table’ Fundraiser Set for May 9

CASA of Chautauqua County will hold its 16th Annual Come to the Table fundraising event on May 9.

The event supports abused and neglected children in the pursuit of safe and permanent homes.

It will be held Thursday, May 9 at the Chautauqua Suites in Mayville. Doors will open at 5:00 p.m. with the live table auction starting at 6:30 p.m.

Local artisans and CASA supporters will have tablescapes that guests can bid on. These themed tables may include everything from gift certificates and sports memorabilia to vacations and local experiences. Guests will be treated to live musical entertainment by the Jamestown High School Chamber Orchestra, hors d’oeuvres, a basket raffle and more.

Tickets are $20 and are available at the door or from any CASA board or staff member. For event, sponsor or table designer information, email Kelly Fiorella at kfiorellacasa@gmail.com.