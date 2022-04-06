CASA of Chautauqua has Kicked Off Pinwheels for Prevention Campaign

CASA of Chautauqua has kicked off its Pinwheels for Prevention Campaign as part of National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Throughout the month of April, CASA of Chautauqua is inviting the public to join the Pinwheels for Prevention campaign, which is a national awareness campaign created by Prevent Child Abuse America urging people to act to prevent childhood abuse and neglect by transforming awareness into action.

CASA of Chautauqua County Executive Director Kathy Park said that at any given time, there are over 100 children in foster care in Chautauqua County. She said CASA of Chautauqua County recruits, trains and supports volunteers who get to know children and the adults around them, and who advocate for the needs of those children in court and in the community.

Park added that a child with a CASA volunteer spends 20% less time in foster care, on average, compared to a child without a CASA volunteer. Studies show children with a CASA volunteer receive more services that are critical to their well-being and are four times more likely to find a permanent home.

People may take part in the campaign by purchasing a pinwheel for $2 or a pinwheel card for $1 from local convenience stores, restaurants, gas stations, libraries and more. The complete list of business participants are available at ChautauquaCASA.com.

All monies raised from the campaign are used to fulfill CASA’s mission of supporting volunteers who advocate for abused and neglected children in Chautauqua County.