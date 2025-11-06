Cat Video Fest Returns To The Reg Nov. 8

Cat Video Fest returns to the Reg Lenna Center for The Arts this Saturday.

Cat Video Fest, a compilation of the latest and best cat videos, will show at the Reg at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 8. The collection of shorts were culled from countless hours of unique submissions and sourced animations, music videos, and classic internet powerhouses.

The Fest is family-friendly. 10% of ticket sales will benefit Chautauqua County Humane Society, who will be in the lobby with some of their adoptable feline friends who are looking for their “furever” homes. Cat Video Fest is 75 minutes long.

Tickets are priced at $7 for children aged 12 and under and $10 for adults. They can be purchased by calling the Box Office at 716-484-7070, buying online at reglenna.com, or buying at the door.