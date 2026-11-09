Cat Video Fest Returns To The Reg This Saturday

Cat Video Fest returns to the Reg Lenna this Saturday.

Oscilloscope Laboratories will present a compilation of the latest and best cat videos culled from countless hours of unique submissions and sourced animations, music videos, and classic internet powerhouses.

10% of ticket sales benefit the Chautauqua County Humane Society who will be in the lobby before and after the showing with some of their adoptable cats. Creative Creatures Crochet also will be selling crocheted animals to benefit the Humane Society.

The movie will show at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 14. Tickets are available online at reglenna.com, by visiting the Reg Box Office Mondays, Wednesday, and Friday; or at the door.