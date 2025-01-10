Catholic Charities, Fund For the Faith 2025 Appeal Goal is $8.5 Million

Catholic Charities of Buffalo and the Fund for the Faith have launched the 2025 Appeal with a goal of raising $8.5 million.

Appeal 2025 vice chair Daniel Mecca said, “While some sectors of our economy are doing well, there are too many on the margins who are struggling, and Catholic Charities continues to see an increasing need for the services that offer them hope for a better tomorrow. Funds raised during the annual Appeal help to provide hope through a variety of crucial programs and services.”

Catholic Charities assisted more than 147,000 individuals, families, and children across all faiths and throughout all eight counties of Western New York last year.

The annual Appeal helps fund more than 50 programs and services administered by Catholic Charities along with several ministries through the Fund for the Faith.

This year’s Appeal patron is St. Vincent de Paul. To donate to Appeal 2025, visit ccwny.org/donate or call 716-218-1400. In addition, donors can give by texting HOPE4WNY to 44321 or scanning the QR code found on Appeal materials.

If you or someone you know needs assistance, visit ccwny.org or call 716-218-1400 to find help through Catholic Charities.