WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Catholic Charities Just Shy Of $9.5 Million Appeal Goal

Catholic Charities Just Shy Of $9.5 Million Appeal Goal

By Leave a Comment

Catholic Charities of Buffalo raised 96% of its goal for its annual Appeal.

The organization had a $9.5 million goal and was able to raise $9,124,024 in donations.

The annual Appeal helps fund 57 programs and services administered by Catholic Charities across Western New York and many diocesan ministries through the Fund for the Faith. Catholic Charities’ programs and services include basic emergency assistance such as food pantries, educational and vocational advancement services, family safety and stabilization services, immigration and refugee assistance, behavioral health and substance use treatment, and youth and family support services.

Donors can continue to support the work of Catholic Charities and the Fund for the Faith at ccwny.org/donation.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.