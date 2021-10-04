Catholic Charities of Buffalo WIC Program Receives Award

Catholic Charities of Buffalo‘s Women, Infants & Children program has been awarded a Gold-Level WIC Breastfeeding Award of Excellence.

The award from the USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service, Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for WIC recognizes local WIC agencies that provide exemplary breastfeeding promotion and support activities and acknowledges efforts in maintaining a successful peer counselor program.

A total of 102 local WIC agencies across the country were recognized. Catholic Charities WIC program was one of seven WIC programs of the 91 total in New York state to receive this award this year.

Catholic Charities WIC program offers free breastfeeding help from three international board-certified lactation consultants, 42 certified lactation counselor trained staff, and 13 peer counselors and provides free breast pumps when needed for families in Chautauqua, Erie, and Niagara counties. About 3,500 new babies and their parent/caregiver participate in the WIC program annually across the three counties.