CCIDA Celebrates 50th Anniversary with Free Tarp Skunks Game

The Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency is celebrating its 50th Anniversary with a special event.

CCIDA CEO Mark Geise said the community is invited to attend the Jamestown Tarp Skunks‘ game tonight for free, “This is our 50th year in existence and we wanted to do something special to give back to the community. And we decided it would be great if we bought out the park for the night and then invited the community to come and watch a game for free, so that’s what we’re doing.”

The Tarp Skunks are playing the Batavia Muckdogs at 6:30 p.m. at Diethrick Stadium. You can also hear the game by tuning to 107.9 FM or livestreaming at wrfalp.com.

