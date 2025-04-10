CCIDA CEO Mark Geise Named Again To Buffalo Business First’s ‘Power 250’

Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency’s CEO Mark Geise has again been named to Buffalo Business First’s “Power 250” listing.

The publication’s “Power 250” is an annual list of the 250 people whom the full news staff at Business First regards as the most influential and powerful people in the eight counties that make up Western New York. For 2025, Geise was ranked 187th, up six spots from his 2024 ranking of 193.

According to Buffalo Business First, the 2025 Power 250 List has been an annual feature for the publication since 2013 and focuses on people who are making changes and improvements throughout Buffalo and Western New York. The list varies every year based on events, news and promotions.

Geise was first appointed in his role of Deputy County Executive for Economic Development and CCIDA CEO in March 2018. Since then, he’s spearheaded the effort to grow and expand business opportunities in Chautauqua County, including overseeing the agency’s expanded and enhanced efforts to help employers during COVID 19. In the past two years, the CCIDA assisted with over $1.15 Billion in capital investment in the County. Those investments included: the Cummins Engine internal expansion project ($452 million); Wells Enterprises Phase I, II, and III expansion efforts ($512 million combined); developing a shovel-ready site along I-90 in Ripley ($16 million); the purchase of long-time Jamestown manufacturer Dahlstrom Rollform by local ownership ($9 million); and development of several hospitality-based projects, including the White Inn in Fredonia ($3.9 million), Wicked Warren’s in Jamestown ($2.3 million), and Hideaway Bay in Silver Creek ($2 million).

Geise has also played a pivotal role in the creation and subsequent oversight of the Chautauqua County Partnership for Economic Growth (CCPEG), an initiative of CCIDA’s component organization, the Chautauqua Region Economic Development Corporation (CREDC). In 2024, CCPEG was successful in obtaining and granting millions of dollars in economic development resources to advance 57 different public-private economic development projects across Chautauqua County. Also in 2024, the Partnership provided nearly $488,000 in direct grant funding to 35 different projects.

In the spring of 2024 and through Geise’s oversight, the CCIDA and CCPEG jointly launched the Live CHQ initiative, a multiyear talent attraction and retention marketing campaign that focuses on helping to correct decades of population loss in the County. Geise also founded the Chautauqua County Land Bank Corporation, which has been serving the community for over a decade. He serves on the board of directors for the land bank, as well as the board for the Chautauqua County Visitors Bureau, the Agriculture and Farmland Protection Board, and on the board of Invest Buffalo Niagara (IBN), where he is also a member of IBN’s Executive Committee.

Geise currently lives in Fredonia with his wife Katie Geise, Executive Director of the Chautauqua County Workforce Investment Board. They have three grown children; Mark, Aidan, and Keely.