CCIDA CFO Rich Dixon Honored with Lifetime Achievement Award

Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency‘s Chief Financial Officer, Rich Dixon, has been honored with the Brian T. McMahon Lifetime Achievement Award.

The award is for excellence in Community-Based Economic Development and was presented at the New York State Economic Development Council (NYSEDC) Awards Banquet, held May 24, in Cooperstown, NY.

Dixon was recognized as an accomplished economic developer due to his track-record and extensive financial and operations management experience.

He began his tenure as Chief Financial Officer with the CCIDA in July 2006.

NYSEDC’s Lifetime Achievement Award is given to an individual who has demonstrated consistent, exemplary performance in the economic development profession, leading the execution of projects that have significant impact on revitalizing communities, and playing a major role in shaping and improving the practice of economic development in New York State. Recipients are given a lifelong membership in the NYSEDC.