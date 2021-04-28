CCIDA Distributes $10 Million in CARES Act Loans

The Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency Board of Directors has distributed over $10 million in CARES Act loans that will retain 2,000 jobs and create 130 new jobs.

The Board approved the final round of loans on Tuesday for a total of 50 businesses and non-profit entities being supported by the new revolving loan fund.

While the original allocation of over $10 million has been fully committed, the loan fund will continue to be replenished as loan payments are made, thereby allowing the CCIDA to continue to loan this funding out into perpetuity.