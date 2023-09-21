CCIDA Hires Jason Sample as Communications & Marketing Coordinator

The Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency has announced the addition of Jason Sample as the agency’s new Communications & Marketing Coordinator.

As Communications & Marketing Coordinator, Sample will be responsible for the implementation of strategic marketing initiatives and general communications of the CCIDA and the Chautauqua County Region Economic Development Corporation (CREDC). He will lead both agency’s marketing and communication efforts.

While the Marketing & Communications Coordinator is housed under the CCIDA, Sample will actually serve a split role, working with both the CCIDA and the Chautauqua County Partnership for Economic Growth (CCPEG), managing specific communication tasks related to the promotion of each entity and its services. In addition to coordinating organizational communications of these agencies, Sample will also lead countywide marketing efforts and special projects to promote Chautauqua County as a great place to live, work, play, and conduct business, in close coordination with outside partner agencies.

Sample has worked in regional media for the past two decades, most recently as General Manager of WRFA-LP in Jamestown. He also served as the station’s Public Affairs Director from 2011 to 2021. Prior to his work at WRFA, Sample served as editor of the weekly Chautauqua Star newspaper, and also worked as a news reporter and sports anchor for over seven years on WJTN radio in Jamestown.

In the past, Sample has served as a trustee with the Chautauqua County Historical Society, based in Westfield, NY, from 2011 to 2021, and was chair of the organization’s program committee. He was also a board member of Infinity Visual & Performing Arts in Jamestown from 2010 to 2018, serving as board president and marketing committee chair.

Sample graduated from Falconer High School and Jamestown Community College. He holds a B.A. in Broadcast Journalism from West Virginia University.