CCIDA Receives Funding To Go Toward Making Sheridan Property Shovel-Ready

The Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency has received funding to go toward making a north county property in the town of Sheridan shovel-ready.

Empire State Development announced the award of $675,000 to the IDA through the Focused Attraction of Shovel-Ready Tracts New York (FAST NY) program. FAST NY is administered by ESD and designed to prepare and develop sites that further advance New York’s shovel-readiness and increase its attractiveness to large employers and high-tech manufacturing companies.

The funding will help expand work at the long-vacant 657-acre Eagle Bay site that was last done in the 1990s. This includes environmental investigation, rezoning, surveying and real estate due diligence. This will position this location as the county’s second large-scale industrial site with direct rail access to both CSX and Norfolk Southern railways, marine cargo, and proximity to the NY SMART I-Corridor Tech Hub. The project will reduce development risk, support shovel-ready certification advancement, and reposition Chautauqua County to compete more effectively for next generation industrial development. The total project cost is $1.35 million.