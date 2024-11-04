CCIDA Warns Area Businesses Of Scam

Area businesses are being advised of a scam.

The Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency posted on social media that they’ve received reports of an individual contacting local businesses and posing as a sales representative for the Chautauqua County Relocation Guide, which is distributed by CCIDA and Chautauqua County Partnership for Economic Growth.

The individual calls from an unlisted number and says they are soliciting for advertising in the guide. IDA officials say this is a scam. The Chautauqua County Relocation Guide that is printed and distributed does not contain or provide space for advertisements or sponsorship opportunities.

The IDA and CCPEG said it is a not-for-profit tool created to assist local employers and other stakeholders with highlighting the benefits and attractions that come with living in our county. They emphasized that they would not call any business to solicit advertising in the Relocation Guide, nor any other asset connected to the Live CHQ website. Businesses should not engage with anyone who reaches out asking to advertise on these and other CCIDA-related platforms.

Businesses are advised to hang up immediately if they receive such a call.