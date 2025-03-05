CCS-TV Holds Grand Opening

Collaborative Children’s Solutions Television, known as CCS-TV, has officially celebrated the grand opening of its broadcasting studio in Downtown Jamestown.

CCS President Pat Smeraldo and his wife Jill, who is the Treasurer, Jim McElrath Jr., who is the Vice President, joined CCS-TV students, mentors, and local officials to commemorate this milestone.

The new studio, the brainchild of mentor Justin Gould, was designed to provide hands-on learning experiences for middle and high school students passionate about journalism, broadcasting, filming, and editing.

CCS-TV, founded in December 2023, is an educational online streaming service operated by Collaborative Children’s Solutions, a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering youth. The CCS-TV Community Club offers a platform for young broadcasters to showcase their talents, gain practical experience, and inspire learning among viewers of all ages.

The club builds on CCS’s long-standing history of connecting the community and providing opportunities for children through major community events.

Just before the official ribbon-cutting, Pat Smeraldo announced a new honor: the Anthony Senske “Your Smile Changed the World” Award. This award recognizes an individual whose smile has had a profound impact on the community. The first recipient of this award was Justin Gould. Senske’s parents Cory and Kristi Dean Senske were on hand for the presentation.

The award was created in memory of Anthony Senske, a Jamestown High School student whose infectious smile and positive spirit touched the lives of many. Despite facing significant challenges, Anthony’s warmth and joy brightened every room he entered. He formed deep connections with his classmates, school staff, medical caregivers, and the community. Whether enjoying music, therapeutic horseback riding, or cheering for the Buffalo Bills, Anthony’s enthusiasm for life was truly inspiring. His ability to communicate beyond words and bring happiness to those around him made him a cherished member of the community.

Gould, who currently serves as Chautauqua County Government’s Media Information Officer, previously founded and operated WNY News Now, a digital news company based in Jamestown.

For more information and to sign up for the FREE club, visit ccs-tv.com/join.

The student focused broadcast channel can be viewed online at CCS-TV.com, Roku, YouTube, and via the CCS-TV mobile app. The app is available for download on Apple App Store and Google Play Store by searching “CCS-TV.”