Celoron Officials Asking for Public Support for New Playground at Lucille Ball Memorial Park

Celoron officials say public support may be the key to success in the Village’s grant application to New York State for a new playground at Lucille Ball Memorial Park.

The village held a public input meeting Tuesday night that was attended by a little less than a dozen people.

Mayor Scott Schrencengost said the current play structure is 25 years old, “It’s been built in a pit. It’s full of water every Spring. Nobody can enjoy it. We have such a large usage of this park all Spring, Summer, and Fall that we just have to have something that’s better for the kids.”

Schrencengost said the current quote for a project is $150,000 and that the Consolidated Funding Grant from the state requires the village to come up with a 25% match.

He added this is the seventh time the village is applying for the state grate for the playground project and that state officials recommended the village hold a public input meeting to gauge support, “We can take support letters from anybody, even outside this area. I think that makes our application even stronger. It shows we have multiple people using this, other than residents.”

The village has petitions that can be signed by those supporting the project and anyone who wants to write a letter of support is asked to submit those by July 25th to: Village of Celoron, PO Box 577, Celoron, NY 14720-0577.