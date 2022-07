The Village of Celoron has received a $500 donation toward the construction of the new playground in Lucille Ball Memorial Park.

Celoron West Ellicott Seniors presented the donation to the Village Board at the Board of Trustees Meeting on July 11.

The village is submitting an application for a New York State Consolidated Funding grant to replace the current 28 year-old playground with a new playground that will be handicap accessible and serve all age groups.