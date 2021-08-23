‘Cents for St. Susan’ Campaign Raises Record Amount

The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities‘ 22nd annual “Cents for St. Susan’s” campaign raised a record $27,477 this year.

This figure brings the 22-year total of funds raised by the community during the BPU’s “Cents for St. Susan’s” campaigns to $280,771,000.

St. Susan Center Executive Director Bonny Scott-Sleight said she was grateful to the donors and BPU for providing this record amount of funds raised saying, “In the Pandemic, we moved nimbly to organize alternate ways to serve guests. This sizeable amount of money already has assisted us in serving meals to those who need it.”