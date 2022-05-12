‘Cents For St. Susan’s’ Campaign Has Kicked Off

The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities, sponsors, and St. Susan Center board members kicked off the 23rd Annual ‘Cents for St. Susan’s‘ campaign Wednesday.

The campaign features bright yellow coin canisters placed around the community to collect donations to assist the soup kitchen with feeding people in the Jamestown area. Since 2000, the campaign has raised $280,771.

St. Susan Center Executive Director Cherie Rowland said inflation has caused food prices to go up and up, “The supply chain is kind of disrupted, so we’re seeing it here at St. Susan’s. We’re seeing less food coming in from our donations from our supporters. Some of the major chains who give us food, they’re having shortages. So it’s more important now than even during the Pandemic.”

In addition to the coin canisters, donations may be mailed to ‘Cents for St. Susan’s, Jamestown BPU, PO Box 700, Jamestown, NY 14702-0700.

Redeemable bottles and cans may be donated at the BPU Customer Service Office, Don’s Car Wash, and the Southside Redemption Center. Also, a hot dog sale will take place outside the BPU Customer Service Office on June 3 to benefit the campaign.