‘Cents For St. Susan’s’ Campaign Underway

The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities has launched its 26th annual “Cents for St. Susan’s” campaign.

St. Susan Center Executive Director Cherie Rowland said that in 2024, the soup kitchen served nearly 53,000 meals, averaging 175 meals per day.

As part of the campaign, bright yellow “Cents for St. Susan’s” coin canisters are appearing around area store and restaurant counters through July 4 to collect spare change, dollars and checks written to St. Susan Center, to help the local soup kitchen prepare and serve daily meals to hungry people in the community. Last year’s drive raised $35,401 for the purpose.

This year, the canisters also contain a QR code that the public can use to donate online.

In addition to donating through coin canisters, the public may donate by mailing checks made payable to St. Susan Center and addressed to “Cents for St. Susan’s,” Jamestown BPU, P.O. Box 700, Jamestown, NY 14702-0700. Redeemable bottles and cans may be donated at the BPU Customer Service Office, Don’s Car Wash and the Southside Redemption Center.

A hot dog sale to benefit the campaign will occur outside the BPU Customer Service Office, 92 Steele Street, on Friday, June 20. Redeemable containers can also be donated at the hot dog sale.

St. Susan Center staff and volunteers can purchase $6 of food with each dollar spent at FeedMore WNY, formerly the Western New York Food Bank.

The soup kitchen is currently housed at 31 Water Street in Jamestown and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. The Center is closed Sundays and only closes on four additional days each year: New Year’s Day, Memorial Day, July 4, and Labor Day.