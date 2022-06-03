‘Cents for St. Susan’s’ Hot Dog Sale Today

A hot dog sale to benefit the ‘Cents for St. Susan’s‘ fund drive will take place today at the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities.

BPU Volunteers will sell hot dogs, chips and soda from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. outside the BPU’s Customer Service Office located at 92 Steele Street in Jamestown.

The utility raises money for St. Susan Center at this time each year to help provide meals in spring and summer.

The public also may bring empty redeemable cans and bottles to the sale to provide more “cents” for the soup kitchen.

During the fund drive through mid-July, redeemable cans and bottles also may be taken to BPU Customer Service. Cans and bottles also can be donated at Don’s Car Wash and the Southside Redemption Center.