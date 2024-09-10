Ceremony To Honor 9-11 Victims Set for Wednesday

Chautauqua County will hold a ceremony Wednesday to honor the victims of the September 11 terrorist attacks.

The ceremony will be hosted by the American Legion and will take place at 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 11 in front of the Chautauqua County Courthouse in Mayville.

It will feature remarks from local dignitaries, a moment of silence, and a traditional 21-gun salute. This program is dedicated to the memory of the more than 3,000 individuals who tragically lost their lives on September 11, 2001, when members of the terrorist group al-Qaeda hijacked four planes, crashing them into the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon outside Washington, D.C., and a field in Pennsylvania.

A livestream of the ceremony will be available for those unable to attend in person on Chautauqua County’s YouTube page. The event is open to the public.