Chatauqua-Cattaraugus Library System Promote CCLS Road Trip

The 38 libraries in the Chautauqua-Cattaraugus Library System are promoting the CCLS Road Trip.

This free program, that begins June 1, encourages community members in both counties to visit as many libraries as they can during the summer.

Starting June 1 and running through August, people can pick up a free passport and map of all the libraries from any of the libraries in the CCLS system. When you visit a library, you can get a stamp in the passport book, and there will be prizes for reaching a certain number of stops.

For more information, visit www.cclsny.org/roadtrip