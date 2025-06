Chautauqua Adult Day Care is hosting an open house on Wednesday.

The Jamestown location, located at 358 East Fifth Street, will host their open house from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. tomorrow.

Those who attend will be able to take a tour of the facility, enjoy music, and have lunch from Hot Spot on the Run.

Chautauqua Adult Day Care strives to help older adults maintain their independence, remain self-sufficient, and be able to stay in the comfort of their own home.