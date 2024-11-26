Chautauqua CARES Receives $1.3 Million To Support Those With Substance Use Disorders

A county-wide collaboration to improve support services for people with substance use disorders has received $1.3 million from the U.S. Department of Justice.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced $11,499,991 in federal funding that is being delivered by the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Programs (OJP) and will help communities across Upstate New York prevent and treat substance use disorders.

The Chautauqua Comprehensive Addiction Response and Evaluation System (Chautauqua CARES) is the entity receiving funding. It is a county-wide collaboration that brings together law enforcement, behavioral health services, and other community agencies to improve support services for individuals with substance use disorders and their families. The project will focus on individuals at risk of incarceration or recidivism, particularly those with histories of substance misuse, overdose, or a high risk of overdose. This funding will be used to provide preventive health services, youth education on substance use, diversion programs, expanded first responder deflection efforts, and improved data sharing among local law enforcement, treatment providers, and community organizations.

Chautauqua County Sheriff Jim Quattrone said, “The Chautauqua CARES program was developed to create a county-wide, multi sector network of law enforcement, behavioral health and other community agencies collaborating to further increase accessibility, timeliness and effectiveness of help for individuals with substance use disorders and their families. Chautauqua CARES focus is on individuals engaged or high risk for engagement with the Criminal Justice System. I am thankful for the assistance of our representatives and U.S. department of Justice’s Office of Justice Programs for making it possible. Through initiatives like these it is our hope that we are able reduce recidivism and keep our communities safe.”