Chautauqua Chamber of Commerce Advises Locals of Gift Card Program Updates

The Chautauqua County Chamber of Commerce is changing its gift card program.

The Chamber, which has operated the gift card program since 2017, is urging all cardholders to check their cards.

If the card is the new blue and white version that says “ShopLocalCHQ Gift Card” the card remains valid, and you may use it at any of more than 165 merchants throughout Chautauqua County.

If the card has an image of a family on the front and says “Shoptauqua” you will find that the date on the back of the card has expired. The Chautauqua County Chamber of Commerce can transfer the balance on your old card to a new card. To do this, you will need to turn in the old card to their office.

While the plastic card itself is expiring, the funds on the card do not expire.

People can take expired, or soon to expire, cards to the Chamber’s offices in Jamestown on North Main Street, Monday through Friday between 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Cards also can be brought to the Dunkirk offices at the JCC North Training Center on Bennett Road, Monday through Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

People also can make an appointment by calling (716) 484-1101, ext. 201.