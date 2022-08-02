Chautauqua County, 20 Other Counties, Under Drought Watch

Chautauqua County is one of 21 counties under a drought watch in New York State.

Governor Kathy Hochul directed the State Department of Environmental Conservation to issue the watch after consulting with the State Drought Management Task Force and federal partner agencies.

New York State is encouraging residents in affected counties, particularly those dependent on private groundwater wells, to conserve water whenever possible during the coming weeks.

A watch is the first of four levels of State drought advisories, which are watch, warning, emergency, and disaster. No mandatory restrictions are in place under a drought watch.

While few public water supply challenges have been reported due to dry conditions, below-normal precipitation during the last three months, low streamflows, and low groundwater levels prompted the need for action to ensure adequate public water supplies. Local public water suppliers are urged to assess the current situation, promote voluntary conservation, and take appropriate actions to manage risk.

DEC and U.S. Geological Survey are partners in evaluating hydrologic conditions across New York State. Observed precipitation has been less than normal with shortfalls of two to six inches common over the last 90 days. The dry weather began in the spring and is beginning to significantly affect other metrics. Stream flows and groundwater levels are well below normal throughout much of the affected regions. Groundwater levels have been declining over the past few months and they are not expected to improve in the immediate future due to the existing precipitation deficit.

The National Weather Service outlook for the remainder of the summer predicts above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation.

To protect water resources, homeowners are encouraged to voluntarily reduce outdoor water use and follow these tips:

• Water lawns only when necessary, choose watering methods that avoid waste, and water in the early morning to reduce evaporation and maximize soil hydration;

• Reuse water collected in rain barrels, dehumidifiers, or air conditioners to water plants;

• Raise lawn mower cutting heights. Longer grass is healthier with stronger roots and needs less water;

• Use a broom, not a hose, to clean driveways and sidewalks; and

• Fix leaking pipes, hoses, and faucets.

For more tips, visit the DEC’s webpage at http://www.dec.ny.gov/lands/5009.html.

For more information about drought in New York, go to: https://www.dec.ny.gov/lands/5011.html