Chautauqua County Agencies Receiving Nearly $850,000 To Reduce Domestic Violence

Chautauqua County agencies will receive nearly $850,000 to reduce domestic violence.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced the record $20.2 million investment in 17 counties that will allow the State Division of Criminal Justice Services to support 87 law enforcement agencies and community-based organizations through the Statewide Targeted Reductions in Intimate Partner Violence (STRIVE) initiative. The initiative is a collaboration involving district attorneys’ offices, sheriffs’ offices, municipal police agencies, probation departments, and service providers.

Counties received funding based on volume and rate of domestic and intimate partner violence. The following agencies in Chautauqua County will receive funding under the initiative:

● Jamestown Police Department: $309,815

● Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office: $272,400

● Chautauqua County Probation Department: $148,886

● Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office: $ 27,500

● Salvation Army Anew Center of Jamestown: $ 88,624

The statewide investment will fund 155 positions including investigators, detectives, crime analysts, coordinators and advocates to support skilled, multidisciplinary teams that work to reduce domestic violence and increase survivor capacity for safety.