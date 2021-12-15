Chautauqua County Arts Organizations Receive $129,000 in Arts Grants

Arts organizations in Chautauqua County will receive $129-thousand dollars in grants from the New York State Council on the Arts.

NYSCA’s Round Three grants include Support for Organizations, Support for Artists, Special Opportunities, and Recovery Grants. All four categories of funding provide organizations and artists with dollars to boost their recovery process in response to the economic impact of the Pandemic.

Local recipients include the Fredonia Opera House receiving $59,500; the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts will receive $49,500 for theater operations and programming; the Chautauqua Regional Youth Ballet will receive $10,000; and Infinity Visual and Performing Arts also will receive $10,000.

NYSCA said more than 60% of their grantees have organizational budgets of $1 million or less.