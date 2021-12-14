Chautauqua County Awarded $3 million grant, almost $2 million in financing for Fredonia Water System

Chautauqua County has been awarded a $3 million grant and almost $2 million in financing for the Village of Fredonia‘s water system.

The state Environmental Facilities Corporation board approved the funds as part of more than $115 million for critical clean and drinking water infrastructure projects across the state that protect or improve water quality.

The funding received locally will go toward constructing a new pump station and approximately 500,000-gallon water storage tank. 18-thousand linear feet of water mains and associated fixtures will also be installed and interconnected with Fredonia’s water system.