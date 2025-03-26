Chautauqua County Being Sued In Death of Man At North County Transfer Station

Chautauqua County is being sued by the wife of the man who died following an accident at the North County Transfer Station in Fredonia.
According to the lawsuit filed by Sharon Bartoo in Chautauqua County State Supreme Court, William Bartoo died of injuries sustained on July 11, 2024 after he fell into a garbage pit while disposing of garbage. The suit said the death is allegedly the result of the “negligent, careless, reckless and/or unlawful conduct” by the County and that the garbage pit area is allegedly “dangerous and hazardous.”
This is the second lawsuit filed by the Bartoo family this year after the son of William Bartoo, Wesley Bartoo, also filed a similar suit on February 7 in State Supreme Court against Chautauqua County Government. That lawsuit alleges similar complaints.
Both lawsuits seek financial compensation from the County “in an amount that exceeds the jurisdictional limits of all lower courts that would otherwise have jurisdiction,” and anything else “as the court may deem just and proper.”
Comments
Willie says
So the wife knocks the 82 year old husband into the pit with their car and somehow the county is responsible?
Cindy Dehn says
I literally think they need to listen to both parties she was not responsible behind the wheel to begin with nobody stands directly behind the car when backing up u need to move and watch thru your mirrors that’s common sense ..sounds like that family is sue happy since this is the 2nd time doing this. . sounds like an intentional thought to make money idc..what people say but she should be responsible also she is not a good driver to be backing into a pit and throwing him in ..people stand on the side so u can view that person not directly behind the car…something wrong with that pic.she should not be driving if she doesn’t have control of that vehicle.
Cindy says
Definitely no control over vehicle she needs to have her license revoked if she can’t see what’s going on u use mirrors when backing up not stand directly behind car …