Chautauqua County Distributes COVID-19 Tests, Masks to Municipalities

Chautauqua County is distributing at-home COVID-19 test kits and KN95 masks to local municipalities.

The local municipalities who requested the test kits and masks will then organize their own distribution efforts to get the items out to their residents.

This effort is part of Chautauqua County’s multi-layered approach to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 during this period of heightened community transmission.

The Chautauqua County Office of Emergency Services began delivering the items to local municipalities last week with the City of Jamestown receiving 500 test kits, the City of Dunkirk – 250 test kits, each town will receiving 100 test kits, and each village receiving 50 test kits.

The City of Jamestown will hold two more drive-thru distribution events today for test kits. Those will take place at 3pm at Christ First United Methodist Church and at 5pm at the Allen Park Rink parking lot.

The test kits are first come, first served.

Chautauqua County officials continue to advise residents to wear masks while in indoor public locations, especially when social distancing is not possible. They also strongly recommend frequent hand washing, social distancing, staying home when ill, and being tested for COVID-19.