Chautauqua County Energy Commission Releases Energy Guide

The Chautauqua County Energy Commission has released an Energy Reference Guide.

The guide was developed for the purpose of providing stakeholders with an overview of the current and ever-changing energy landscape and to provide easy access to reference information about clean energy.

It’s organized into seven categories of Outreach and Education; Legislation and State Goals; Resiliency and Sustainability; Resources for Residents; Business Development; Clean Energy Technology & Infrastructure; and Clean Energy Articles & Miscellaneous.

The Chautauqua County Energy Reference Guide is available on the County Planning Department‘s website at https://planningchautauqua.com/resources/chautauqua-county-energy-reference-guide/

For more information on the Reference Guide, contact Courtney Domst at (716) 336-3623.

