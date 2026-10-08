Chautauqua County Equestrian Trail System Completes Trail Project In North Harmony

The Chautauqua County Equestrian Trail System, Inc. has completed its “Protect the Wetlands” Trail Project in North Harmony State Forest.

Developed in cooperation with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, the project rerouted approximately 1,300 feet of existing multi-use trail away from a designated wetland to higher, drier ground while improving additional sections of the trail. In total, approximately 3,955 feet of trail received upgrades, including stabilization fabric, about 800 cubic yards of gravel, and grading to improve drainage and durability.

The improvements help protect sensitive wetland habitat, reduce erosion and impacts on water quality, and provide a safer, more sustainable route for equestrians and other trail users. The trail also provides access for hunters with mobility impairments through the DEC’s Handicap Hunter Access Program.

The project was supported by a $206,975 matching grant through the New York State Environmental Protection Fund’s Parks & Trail Partnership Grants Program, administered by Parks & Trails New York in partnership with the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. Additional funding included $25,000 from the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Legacy Funds, administered by the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo, and $15,000 through the Friends of the Chautauqua County Greenways Fund.

CCETS is a volunteer-based nonprofit dedicated to creating and maintaining scenic, sustainable multi-use trails throughout Chautauqua County, providing opportunities for equestrians and outdoor enthusiasts to connect with nature and one another.

For more information, visit www.ccetstrails.org.