Chautauqua County Equestrian Trail System Receives Almost $65,000 to Rehabilitate Boulevard Trail

The Chautauqua County Equestrian Trail System will receive almost $65,000 to rehabilitate the Boulevard trail. The funding was announced as part of $900,000 in state grants to state parks, trails, historic sites, and public lands.

The Boulevard acts as a critical point of access for trail users in Chautauqua County and has been closed for the past two years due to logging.

The Park and Trail Partnership Grants program is funded through the state Environmental Protection Fund. The grants support partner group efforts to raise private funds for capital projects, perform maintenance and beautification undertakings, provide educational programming, and promote public use of the parks through hosting of special events.

Grants are administered in partnership with the not-for-profit advocacy group Parks & Trails New York. Recipients must raise outside funding of at least 10 percent of the grant amount received.