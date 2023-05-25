Chautauqua County Equestrian Trail System Receives State Funding

The Chautauqua County Equestrian Trail System is receiving $68,000 in funding through the New York State Park and Trail Partnership Grants program.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced the funding as part of $1.8 million in grants to support 28 not-for-profit organizations involved with stewardship of state parks, trails, historic sites and public lands.

The Chautauqua County Equestrian Trail System will use the monies to develop a multi-year strategic plan focusing on marketing, fundraising, and volunteer support to broaden the diversity of trail users and expand and strengthen partnerships.

The Park and Trail Partnership Grants program is funded through the state Environmental Protection Fund. Grants are administered in partnership with the not-for-profit advocacy group Parks & Trails New York. Recipients must raise outside funding of at least 10 percent of the grant amount received.

For more information about the Chautauqua Equestrian Trails, visit https://ccetstrails.org/