WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Chautauqua County Fair Opens Today

Chautauqua County Fair Opens Today

By Leave a Comment

The 128th Chautauqua County Fair begins today at the County Fairgrounds in Dunkirk.

The fair runs until Sunday, July 21st and will feature midway rides by Amusements of America, grandstand events every night, animal exhibits; fair food, and other shows and entertainment.

Tonight’s grandstand event is the Demolition Derby at 7:00 p.m.

New this year at the Fair are the Globe of Death Squad and Aim High Canines Stunt Dog Show.

Each will perform two shows a day Tuesday through Thursday and three shows a day Friday through Sunday.

The Globe of Death Squad is an all ages motorcycle show.

Aim High Canines Stunt Dog Show will showcase dogs’ frisbee, doggie dancing, and agility skills.

The County Fair gate admission is $15.00 for people ages 4-61 and $9.00 over people over the age of 62.

Visit https://www.chautauquacofair.org/ for more information.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.