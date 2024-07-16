Chautauqua County Fair Opens Today

The 128th Chautauqua County Fair begins today at the County Fairgrounds in Dunkirk.

The fair runs until Sunday, July 21st and will feature midway rides by Amusements of America, grandstand events every night, animal exhibits; fair food, and other shows and entertainment.

Tonight’s grandstand event is the Demolition Derby at 7:00 p.m.

New this year at the Fair are the Globe of Death Squad and Aim High Canines Stunt Dog Show.

Each will perform two shows a day Tuesday through Thursday and three shows a day Friday through Sunday.

The Globe of Death Squad is an all ages motorcycle show.

Aim High Canines Stunt Dog Show will showcase dogs’ frisbee, doggie dancing, and agility skills.

The County Fair gate admission is $15.00 for people ages 4-61 and $9.00 over people over the age of 62.

Visit https://www.chautauquacofair.org/ for more information.