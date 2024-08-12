Chautauqua County Grape & Grain Trail Marketing Campaign Underway

A new marketing campaign has launched that focuses on Chautauqua County’s craft beverage and wine producers.

The “Chautauqua County Grape & Grain Trail” is a collaboration between the Chautauqua County Partnership for Economic Growth (CCPEG) and the Chautauqua County Visitors Bureau (CCVB). It is designed to showcase the various wineries, craft breweries, and craft distilleries located within the county, along with its numerous outdoor activities and nature attractions that welcome visitors to the area.

The campaign landing page is available at TourChautauqua.com/field-to-glass and lists the various businesses that produce and serve wine, craft beer, and spirits. It will also provide links to pages on the CCVB website so visitors can explore ecotourism friendly adventures in Chautauqua County. Those who visit the website will then be able to use the information to help plan their trip to the county and any of the listed destinations.

The Grape & Grain Trail campaign was developed by Paperkite, a marketing firm from Cooperstown.

This project is being supported by a Market New York grant from Empire State Development and I LOVE NY/New York State’s Division of Tourism through the Regional Economic Development Council initiative. Matching funds for the project are being provided by the Chautauqua Region Economic Development Corporation.