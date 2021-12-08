Chautauqua County Health Department Says ‘COVID-19 is raging’ in the County

The Chautauqua County Health Department said COVID-19 is “raging” in the county and entire region.

The Department is urging unvaccinated residents to access vaccine, and for those who are fully vaccinated to get a booster dose if their second dose was at least six months ago for the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or two months ago for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Public Health Director Christine Schuyler said in a statement, “The threat of COVID-19 infection spread and severity of illness are totally unpredictable but the unvaccinated are at such higher risk of severe illness and death. If you or your loved ones are not vaccinated, please reconsider. If you are fully vaccinated, please get a booster dose as indicated because research is showing that immunity from doses of vaccine received several months ago is waning. Especially if you are over 65 or have underlying health conditions, including pregnancy, do not let your guard down!”

The Health Department is holding COVID-19 vaccination clinics for anyone ages 12 and up from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday, December 13 at Jamestown Community College’s Phys Ed Building.

A vaccination clinic with only the pediatric Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, December 18 at the Chautauqua Lake Central School gymnasium. Parental consent is required for that clinic.

Vaccines will be provided at no cost to participants. Participants must bring proper identification to the clinic and wear a mask.

Pre-registration is necessary and can be done at chqgov.com