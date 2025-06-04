Chautauqua County Historical Society To Hold Annual Fundraiser, Gala This Saturday

The Chautauqua County Historical Society will hold its annual fundraiser and gala this Saturday.

The event will take place 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 7, at the McClurg Museum in Westfield.

All proceeds support CCHS operations, which include ongoing renovation efforts at the museum.

Tickets are $50 and can be obtained by calling CCHS at 716-326-2977 or contacting a CCHS board member.

The gala includes hors d’oeuvres and refreshments. A large tent will be set up in the park for seating. Attendees will have the opportunity to tour the museum and view exhibits, including the recently completed Chautauqua Lake display in the basement of the museum.

Members of the organization’s board of trustees will be on hand to answer questions and share details about recent CCHS efforts, including the completion of several renovations to McClurg Museum. The 9th NY Cavalry Civil War reenactment group will once again stage an encampment in Moore Park throughout the weekend.