Chautauqua County Historical Society to Host ‘An Evening with the Lincolns’ September 10

The Chautauqua County Historical Society will host “An Evening With the Lincolns” for its annual fundraising gala this Saturday, September 10.

The event will feature portrayals of President Abraham Lincoln and his wife Mary Todd Lincoln by Ron and Tina Carley of Westland, Michigan. Carley has appeared as President Lincoln at history-related events and in classrooms.

The gala will be held during the 9th New York Cavalry Civil War reenactment in Moore Park. Re-enactors will set up camp during the late afternoon or early evening on Friday, September 9, and offer living history throughout the weekend on September 10 and 11.

The reenactment weekend also includes demonstrations of camp living, weapon tactics, and period craft making.

The fundraiser takes place from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the McClurg Museum in Westfield. Tickets are $50, with proceeds benefiting the Chautauqua County Historical Society. For more information, call the museum at 716-326-2977.