Chautauqua County Humane Society Hires Janes Babinsky As New Executive Director

The Chautauqua County Humane Society has a new executive director.

Jane Babinsky started this week at the agency. She most recently had served as the executive director for the Fenton History Center.

Babinsky has experience in animal behavior and training. Her appointment follows a rigorous national search led by the CCHS Board of Directors.

Babinsky brings a wealth of experience to CCHS, having held leadership roles in hospitals and nursing care facilities as well as 10 years leading museums in Ohio and Western New York.

Her resume also includes 11 years as a veterinary assistant, over 20 years as a consultant for pet therapy programs and owner of K9Piper’s Place, a dog daycare, training, grooming and retail business in Ohio. While living in Ohio, Jane worked with several animal welfare groups, including foster care with “Marilyn’s Voice.” She also is an AKC/CGC Evaluator and a Therapy Dogs International, Inc. Evaluator.

Jane also graduated last year from ASI’s MEDAL Program, a leadership program for leaders in the arts and culture field. Jane plans to use her combined life experiences to lead the CCHS in a future Capital Campaign to improve the physical facility and provide quality services to the community and the best care possible for the animals in need.