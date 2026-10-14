Chautauqua County Humane Society Pet Expo To Take Place Oct. 17

The Chautauqua County Humane Society will hold its Annual Pet Expo this Saturday at the Northwest Arena.

The event is built for families, animal lovers, and anyone who wants to support the work of the Chautauqua County Humane Society.

It will be held from noon to 4:00 p.m., Saturday, October 17. The event will feature 60 vendors, adoptable pets, wildlife and exotic animal rescues; hands‑on exhibits, dog demonstrations, helpful tips about grooming and enrichment; as well as hands-on activities for kids to enjoy.

Attendees are welcome to bring their pets to the event. You can even dress your dog up for Layla’s Pet Costume Parade. Costumes are not a requirement to participate in the parade.

Admission is $10 and with the first 200 guests receiving a free CCHS Pet Expo ’26 reusable tote bag. All proceeds benefit the Chautauqua County Humane Society.

The winner of the young artists CCHS Pet Expo ’26 T‑Shirt Design Challenge will be announced at 1:00 p.m. The challenge is presented by Greater Chautauqua FCU.

The CCHS Pet Expo ’26 made possible by Supportive Divorce Solutions and Happy Hounds and Day Spa LLC.

For more information, including purchasing tickets, visit: chqhumane.org.