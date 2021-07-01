Chautauqua County is receiving $234,000 in Homeland Security Grants. Governor Andrew Cuomo says the grants will help with emergency preparedness and response capabilities. The funding supports vital training and equipment for first responders, including specialized law enforcement and fire emergency response teams.

The State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services manages the targeted grant programs.

Chautauqua County will receive $75,000 to equip and train local FBI-accredited bomb squads.

$94,000 will be received through the Hazardous Materials Targeted Grant Program to sustain and enhance hazmat capabilities to help New Yorkers respond to and recover from acts of terrorism and other emergencies.

The County also will receive $15,000 through the Explosive Detection Canine Team Grant Program. This funding provides local law enforcement agencies with active road patrol aid to develop and enhance their explosive detection canine capabilities.

And $50,000 was awarded to the county through the Cyber Security Grant Program which will help enhance their ability to protect, detect, identify, respond to and recover from cyber incidents.